NISS students practice kindness by giving gifts to seniors

Two North Island Secondary School students truly went out of their way to give back to seniors who live in Port McNeill.

Mya Servatius and Marilyn May, both in Grade 12, collaborated with child and youthcare worker Michelle Tremblay on “Operation Giving Back”, a project aimed at making the COVID-19 pandemic a little easier for seniors to deal with.

“Because of COVID they haven’t been able to see their families, so we decided it would be a nice idea to put together some bags of stuff for them and make them feel good,” said Servatius.

May agreed, noting the seniors have“lost a lot due to COVID, they’re kind of cooped up in there and they can’t see any of their friends.”

This project wasn’t part of a class at NISS, or for any extra credit, it was done out of the goodness of their own hearts. The gift baskets were filled with flowers, games, handmade cloths and soaps, and it was all paid for by donations and from their own pockets.

All told, 13 seniors in Port McNeill who live at the senior living complex were given a gift basket on Wednesday, April 7.

Tremblay said it was a really fun project for the three of them to work on together, adding Servatius and May “really care about the community, and really care about everybodies feelings – they just wanted to do something really nice.”

One of the seniors in Port McNeill with Servatius and May. (Michelle Tremblay photo)