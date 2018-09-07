Kate Wells from DriveWise, recipients of the 2018 Family Business Excellence Award. (Black Press file photo)

Nominations open for Vancouver Island family business awards

Family Business Association Vancouver Island accepting nominations until Oct. 12

The Family Business Association Vancouver Island is putting out a call to recognize the best in the business.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2019 Family Business Excellence (FBE) Award and the Young Entrepreneur Award. The FBE Award is given annually by FBAVI to recognize, celebrate and promote achievements of Vancouver Island family businesses and the considerable contribution they make to both their local communities and our national economy. The Young Entrepreneur Award recognizes an outstanding young leader in the family business. The recognition for both awards from the Vancouver Island family business community is an honour and a privilege.

Past FBE Awards recipients include: DriveWise BC; Titan Boats; Tru Value Foods; Wilson’s Transportation; Canada Homestay Network; Capital Iron; Country Grocer; McCall Gardens; Pacific Sands Resort; Robinson’s Outdoor Store; Monk Office and Accent Inns. The first Young Entrepreneur award was given to Daisy Klaibert in February 2018.

Nominations are being accepted until Oct. 12. The celebration gala will take place on Feb. 13, 2019 at Victoria’s Union Club.

To be eligible for the FBE Award, an applicant must be a Vancouver Island-based “family-owned business”. A family nusiness is defined as a business that has one of the following characteristics: it has been owned and operated by different generations of a family; where the potential exists for ownership to be passed on to another family member; or more than one member of a family has active employment in an organization owned by a family.

To be eligible for the Young Entrepreneur Award, an applicant must be someone 35 years of age or younger who has been involved in a family business on Vancouver Island for a minimum of three years.

To nominate a family business or young entrepreneur, (self-nominations are welcome) visit the FBAVI Website at www.familybusinessassociationvi.ca or contact executive director Bernadine Rudichuk at 250-532-2402 or info@fbavancouverisland.ca.

FBAVI is an energetic and dynamic organization filled with knowledgeable family businesses and advisors to family businesses. For 19 years they have focused on providing relevant educational events and a framework for peer support groups, recognizing that the challenges of operating a family-owned business are unique. Opportunities to mix and engage with other family businesses is often exactly what is needed to overcome the challenges of running a family business. It’s a way to find inspiration, ideas and energy from like-minded people who appreciate the opportunity to learn from each other.

Black Press is a platinum sponsor of the awards, while gold sponsors are the Business Examiner; CIBC; Country Grocer; Country Grocer Salt Spring Island; Wilson’s Transportation and Hot House Marketing.

