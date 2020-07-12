North Island College announces 2020 graduation award winners

North Island College has announced its award winners for the 2020 graduating class. Image supplied

North Island College has announced the award recipients for the 2020 Graduation year.

The annual awards recognize a range of achievements by NIC students, from academic excellence to service to the community.

“We are so fortunate to have such dedicated students who excel not only in their studies, but also in giving back to our NIC community and the community at large,” said NIC President John Bowman. “Our annual awards are one way for us to recognize and celebrate those incredible achievements. Normally, the award winners would be recognized at grad, but this year the recognition has been included in our Virtual Grad Celebration.”

There are two awards for academic achievement awards: The Governor Generals’ Collegiate Bronze Medal and the President’s Award for Academic Excellence and two for community service: the Lieutenant Governor Medal Program for Inclusion, Democracy and Reconciliation and the President’s Community Engagement Award, which was introduced at NIC last year.

“We created this award to recognize the incredible community involvement of our students and the important work they do beyond the classroom to make NIC and our community a better place,” said Bowman. “It’s my honour to congratulate all our award winners this year.”

2020 NIC Student Award Recipients:

Governor General Academic Medal

My Nguyen, Global Tourism & Hospitality Management Advanced Diploma, Sustainable Tourism

Lieutenant Governor Medal Program for Inclusion, Democracy and Reconciliation

Christopher Scarlatti, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting major

President’s Community Engagement Award

• Nitesh Chaudhary, Tourism & Hospitality Management Diploma- Hospitality

• Jeanette Sawatzky, Social Service Diploma

President’s Award for Academic Excellence

• Kyle Gus, Upgrading

• Peter Leitch, Human Services Certificate-Educational Assistant/Community Support, Indigenous Focus

• Christine Gullstrom, Health Care Assistant Certificate

• Livia Hosegrove, Dual-UVic Bachelor of Science

• Molly Bryan, Associate of Arts Degree

• My Nguyen, Global Tourism & Hospitality Management Advanced Diploma, Sustainable Tourism

• Oliver Simmonds, Bachelor of Business Administration Degree, Accounting Major

• Nicolle Simon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree

Biographies of the recipients are available on NIC’s Virtual Grad page, along with all the virtual grad celebration resources including a message from last year’s Lieutenant Governor Medal Program for Inclusion, Democracy and Reconciliation recipient and NIC alum, Sheldon Falk.

Visit www.nic.bc.ca to learn more.

NIC

