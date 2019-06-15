North Island Concert Society reports on a successful season

NICS LOGO It was a successful season for NICS in terms of increased attendance, artistic excellence, sponsorship and other funding.

The North Island Concert Society (NICS) is pleased to report the results of our 2018/2019 concert series as reported at our Annual General Meeting held on June 10, 2019. It was a successful season for NICS in terms of increased attendance, artistic excellence, sponsorship and other funding.

Here are the highlights:

The most popular concert in terms of attendance was Six String Nation followed closely by the Derina Harvey Band, the season finale.

We took Six String Nation into Port Hardy schools so our children could experience the magic.

We presented an appealing mix of classical, folk, Celtic rock and multimedia storytelling – all with professional artists of the highest calibre.

We provided a forum for local musicians to perform on our stage.

We created a new website, and social media presence.

Online engagement increased by 100%.

Single ticket buyers increased by 20% from the previous season.

Corporate sponsorship & donations increased by 147% from $3000 to $7410.

We were able to reduce costs dramatically from the previous season through generous in-kind donations valued at more than $5000. This included IT support, artist accommodations, marketing, advertising and season ticket benefits like restaurant discounts.

Strategic cost cutting combined with increased revenue means that we ended the year with a $5000 surplus.

It was our intention that surplus be used for community engagement and other special projects in the coming fiscal year designed to make NICS more accessible.

At the same time, it was our intention to create a sustainable financial & operating model for this valuable cultural resource.

On behalf of the Board of Directors for the 2018/2019 Season we would like to thank:

Sponsors & Funders

BC Arts Council

MOWI Canada West

Port Hardy Lions

District of Port Hardy

Rotary Club of Port Hardy

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce

Wolven IT Services

North Island Gazette

North Island Eagle

Artist Hospitality Sponsors:

Eagle’s Nest B & B

First Choice B & B

Chocolate & Serenity B & B

Heron Bay Guesthouse

And a special thank you to:

Sporty Bar & Grill for providing tasty discounts for our season ticket holders

Café Guido for selling our concert tickets

And all the volunteers who came out to help with a variety of tasks

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Aman-Hume, Chair

North Island Concert Society

North Island Concert Society Board of Directors

John Tidbury, Bob Nicholson, Malcolm Fleeton, Sandra McLaughlin, Verna Carlson

Muffy Jones, Sharon Whitehead

– submitted article

