North Island Concert Society reports on a successful season

The North Island Concert Society (NICS) is pleased to report the results of our 2018/2019 concert series as reported at our Annual General Meeting held on June 10, 2019. It was a successful season for NICS in terms of increased attendance, artistic excellence, sponsorship and other funding.
Here are the highlights:
The most popular concert in terms of attendance was Six String Nation followed closely by the Derina Harvey Band, the season finale.
We took Six String Nation into Port Hardy schools so our children could experience the magic.
We presented an appealing mix of classical, folk, Celtic rock and multimedia storytelling – all with professional artists of the highest calibre.
We provided a forum for local musicians to perform on our stage.
We created a new website, and social media presence.
Online engagement increased by 100%.
Single ticket buyers increased by 20% from the previous season.
Corporate sponsorship & donations increased by 147% from $3000 to $7410.
We were able to reduce costs dramatically from the previous season through generous in-kind donations valued at more than $5000. This included IT support, artist accommodations, marketing, advertising and season ticket benefits like restaurant discounts.
Strategic cost cutting combined with increased revenue means that we ended the year with a $5000 surplus.
It was our intention that surplus be used for community engagement and other special projects in the coming fiscal year designed to make NICS more accessible.
At the same time, it was our intention to create a sustainable financial & operating model for this valuable cultural resource.
On behalf of the Board of Directors for the 2018/2019 Season we would like to thank:
Sponsors & Funders
BC Arts Council
MOWI Canada West
Port Hardy Lions
District of Port Hardy
Rotary Club of Port Hardy
Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce
Wolven IT Services
North Island Gazette
North Island Eagle
Artist Hospitality Sponsors:
Eagle’s Nest B & B
First Choice B & B
Chocolate & Serenity B & B
Heron Bay Guesthouse
And a special thank you to:
Sporty Bar & Grill for providing tasty discounts for our season ticket holders
Café Guido for selling our concert tickets
And all the volunteers who came out to help with a variety of tasks
Sincerely,
Elizabeth Aman-Hume, Chair
North Island Concert Society
North Island Concert Society Board of Directors
John Tidbury, Bob Nicholson, Malcolm Fleeton, Sandra McLaughlin, Verna Carlson
Muffy Jones, Sharon Whitehead
– submitted article