North Island Concert Society returns with a new musical act at the end of the month

Friday, Oct. 29 marks the date of the return of live professional music to the Port Hardy Civic Centre, after a long hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

Our featured performer is Krystle Dos Santos with her back-up group. Krystle is a two-time Western Canadian Music Award-winning blues, jazz and soul singer based in Vancouver with Guyanese roots. She and her group are presenting an evening of “The History of Motown” with songs and stories from the famous Black performers who have filled the American pop charts for so many years.

Due to the uncertainty of ever-changing regulations in the pandemic, and because many season ticket holders left their purchase money invested with the society, there will be NO season ticket packages sold for this season only. This first concert is free for everyone who had season tickets for 2019-2020 and who did not ask for a refund. This season we will also be hiring the three performers who were cancelled that season: Marc Atkinson Trio with Cam Wilson, Joelle Rabu and Nico Rhodes, and the current group left performing together after the disbanding of the Lion Bear Fox group. Those dates are still to be announced. All these remaining concerts will be free for those un-refunded 2019 season ticket holders – and yes, we have a list in case you are worried about losing your paper tickets. We will be attempting to contact all 2019 season ticket holders by phone before the concert to confirm arrangements and check on numbers for attendance.

Single tickets will be sold for all performances: $10 for students, and a reduced rate of $30 for adults and seniors to encourage everyone to come back to the Concert Society. TICKETS WILL ONLY BE SOLD UP TO THE DAY BEFORE EACH CONCERT as we must have accurate counts for Covid security measures – no tickets will be sold at the concerts themselves for that night. Our usual ticket sellers have graciously agreed to sell tickets again for us: Café Guido in Port Hardy, Island Dawn’s in Port McNeill, and Gail Neely in Port Alice.

COVID SAFETY: You must provide proof of double vaccination before being allowed to enter the hall, and must wear a mask anytime NOT seated in the audience during the concert. Extra cleaning measures will be done before and after each performance. Separation will be provided in the seating plan, and mingling among the audience members will be discouraged.

There will be no raffle at the first concert, but there will be band merchandise available for purchase. We are hoping to have a minimal concession at the concert, but of course physical distancing will still be required.

For further information please contact Brenda Fleeton at 250-956-0452.

