North Island Elementary students published in short story collection

The inspired words of five Fort Rupert Elementary school students are in the pages of these books. (Polar Expressions Publishing)

Five students at Fort Rupert Elementary submitted short stories to a Canada-wide contest, and were selected for publication. The stories are compiled in two books: Up North (Grades 5/6) and The Gathering (Grades 7/8).

Principal Alison Webber encouraged her Grades 6 and 7 students to enter the contest last year and is thrilled to see their work published.

The local authors’ stories were chosen from more than 3,000 other students across Canada who entered the contest.

Polar Expressions Publishing, a Canadian publication house hosts contests for short stories and poetry every year, for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12. The selected works are published in four books, arranged by age. The contests are free to enter, making it accessible for all students.

Here’s an excerpt of each:

“New Life” by Shialey Wallace (Grade 6)

They finally arrived at school. When she got to the steps of the bus, a boy pushed her out. Emily came and helped her up. Before she could say thank you, she ran to the bathroom and cried. Emily followed and hugged her and said, “Everything’s gonna be fine, just ignore that dummy, Preston.” Camilia wiped her tears and said, “Okay.” Camilia walked to her classroom.

“Watch the Lights” by Charlotte Griffiths (Grade 7)

Suddenly, the light flickers and then turns on. It makes the beetles disintegrate. What just happened? Why did someone send me a box full of beetles? How did they disappear? I’m supposed to wash the welts with warm soapy water. When I look at the bites, they are all gone, I no longer hurt. This place is bizarre. I am truly petrified. I try to leave the house immediately, but the door is persistently locked shut. Since there are no windows and no back door, how could I leave this house?

“The Masked Police Officer” by Caleigh McLaughlin (Grade 6)

At the police station, they got a call saying that the roof blew off the fire hall. Joey, a police officer, drove to the incident fast, so he can see if he could find who did it. He found a broken camera and put it in an evidence bag, but when he got back, it was gone! He went to go check the truck, but there was nothing. Joey was fired for losing the evidence.

“The Mystery” by Hannah Hunt (Grade 7)

The police searched for Rickoo but after a while they thought is was a joke so they left, and called their parents. Rickoo’s mom called the kids’ parents and asked where he was, they didn’t know so they called the kids together. They asked where he went. They didn’t want to tell him, so they just said he was in his room watching a movie. The next morning they got up at six a.m. to go look for Rickoo. “We have to tell your mom we can’t find him on our own.” Olivander whispered ‘“Yes we can, we have to.”

“Alegre” by Lily Frederiksen (Grade 7)

I closed my eyes tight. I could feel the world spinning around me. Chilly gusts of winds darted through my unkempt fur from behind, and the ground under my paws seemed to change to something completely different in seconds. It didn’t take long before the wind slowly faded out and the spinning stopped. I felt the ground beneath my paws not daring to open my eyes yet, I heard Sona calling my name and I slowly opened my eyes.

Arts and cultureEducation