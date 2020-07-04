The inspired words of five Fort Rupert Elementary school students are in the pages of these books. (Polar Expressions Publishing)

North Island Elementary students published in short story collection

Five Fort Rupert Elementary students are now bonafide authors

Five students at Fort Rupert Elementary submitted short stories to a Canada-wide contest, and were selected for publication. The stories are compiled in two books: Up North (Grades 5/6) and The Gathering (Grades 7/8).

Principal Alison Webber encouraged her Grades 6 and 7 students to enter the contest last year and is thrilled to see their work published.

The local authors’ stories were chosen from more than 3,000 other students across Canada who entered the contest.

Polar Expressions Publishing, a Canadian publication house hosts contests for short stories and poetry every year, for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12. The selected works are published in four books, arranged by age. The contests are free to enter, making it accessible for all students.

Here’s an excerpt of each:

“New Life” by Shialey Wallace (Grade 6)

They finally arrived at school. When she got to the steps of the bus, a boy pushed her out. Emily came and helped her up. Before she could say thank you, she ran to the bathroom and cried. Emily followed and hugged her and said, “Everything’s gonna be fine, just ignore that dummy, Preston.” Camilia wiped her tears and said, “Okay.” Camilia walked to her classroom.

“Watch the Lights” by Charlotte Griffiths (Grade 7)

Suddenly, the light flickers and then turns on. It makes the beetles disintegrate. What just happened? Why did someone send me a box full of beetles? How did they disappear? I’m supposed to wash the welts with warm soapy water. When I look at the bites, they are all gone, I no longer hurt. This place is bizarre. I am truly petrified. I try to leave the house immediately, but the door is persistently locked shut. Since there are no windows and no back door, how could I leave this house?

“The Masked Police Officer” by Caleigh McLaughlin (Grade 6)

At the police station, they got a call saying that the roof blew off the fire hall. Joey, a police officer, drove to the incident fast, so he can see if he could find who did it. He found a broken camera and put it in an evidence bag, but when he got back, it was gone! He went to go check the truck, but there was nothing. Joey was fired for losing the evidence.

“The Mystery” by Hannah Hunt (Grade 7)

The police searched for Rickoo but after a while they thought is was a joke so they left, and called their parents. Rickoo’s mom called the kids’ parents and asked where he was, they didn’t know so they called the kids together. They asked where he went. They didn’t want to tell him, so they just said he was in his room watching a movie. The next morning they got up at six a.m. to go look for Rickoo. “We have to tell your mom we can’t find him on our own.” Olivander whispered ‘“Yes we can, we have to.”

“Alegre” by Lily Frederiksen (Grade 7)

I closed my eyes tight. I could feel the world spinning around me. Chilly gusts of winds darted through my unkempt fur from behind, and the ground under my paws seemed to change to something completely different in seconds. It didn’t take long before the wind slowly faded out and the spinning stopped. I felt the ground beneath my paws not daring to open my eyes yet, I heard Sona calling my name and I slowly opened my eyes.

Arts and cultureEducation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Small physically distant running event with big heart held in Port Hardy

Just Posted

North Island Elementary students published in short story collection

Five Fort Rupert Elementary students are now bonafide authors

MP asks Minister of Transport for review of safe crew levels on new ferries

The new ferries were approved to run with smaller crew sizes, raising safety concerns

$8,179,919 in grant funding announced for North Island communities

This local funding is part of over $228 million in grants going to B.C. communities.

Port Hardy earns Bear Smart certification

Community committed to living safely alongside bears

Funding police would be ‘most expensive single budget item we would have’ says Port Hardy councillor

‘we’re not panicking — I can’t see our population numbers jumping up that high that quick’

13 new B.C. COVID-19 cases, Langley Lodge outbreak ends

Health care outbreaks down to four, 162 cases active

Two injured hikers airlifted from North Vancouver Island Park

Campbell River and Comox Search and Rescue hoist team rescued the injured from Cape Scott Provincial Park

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

Alberta health minister orders review into response after noose found in hospital in 2016

A piece of rope tied into a noose was found taped to the door of an operating room at the Grande Prairie Hospital in 2016

B.C.’s major rivers surge, sparking flood warnings

A persistent low pressure system over Alberta has led to several days of heavy rain

B.C.’s Indigenous rights law faces 2020 implementation deadline

Pipeline projects carry on as B.C. works on UN goals

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

Most Read