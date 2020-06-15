Cst. Jordan Mullen, Port Hardy RCMP’s Indigenous Policing Services officer, was proud to hand over two awards to Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw’s Gavin Humchitt for his contributions to his community. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

North Island First Nation youth commended by RCMP for his commitment to community

‘… our Elders are really proud of him’

Two Port Hardy RCMP officers went to the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw (GNN) First Nation’s community on June 9 to hand out some awards to a very deserving young man.

Gavin Humchitt was shocked when he was given a certificate, a brand new axe with a special inscription, and a BC RCMP Indigenous Policing wool blanket.

Humchitt recently just turned 18 and is interested in becoming a police officer one day. He said he hadn’t been expecting any awards from the RCMP, but added that it “felt good” to receive them for chopping wood for Elders in the GNN community.

“We’ve noticed over the last few months how hard you’ve been working around the community, and the impact you’ve had here helping out with the Elders,” said Corp. Chris Voller as he and Cst. Jordan Mullen, Port Hardy’s Indigenous Policing Services officer, handed over the awards.

GNN Hereditary Leader Thomas Henderson also spoke kindly of Humchitt, stating he follows his teachings from the homeland and “he does it really well… our Elders are really proud of him.”

“You are a community leader,” stated Voller, “I hope these find you well, and I hope this [axe] handle is well worn the next time I see you… We are very proud of you.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

From left to right, Cst. Jordan Mullen, Gavin Humchitt, Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Hereditary Leader Thomas Henderson, and Acting Detachment Commander Corp. Chris Voller stop for a photo by the pile of wood Humchitt has been cutting for the Elders in his community. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Humchitt was awarded this axe with a special inscription from Corp. Chris Voller. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Hereditary Leader Thomas Henderson gave a speech praising Gavin Humchitt before the awards were given out. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Humchitt reads the certificate he was given by Cst. Jordan Mullen. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Previous story
B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

Just Posted

North Island First Nation youth commended by RCMP for his commitment to community

‘… our Elders are really proud of him’

Liberal bill to fine/jail CERB ‘fraudsters’ is ridiculous

You can’t get blood from a stone, so why bother stoning those that are already bleeding?

Tourism Vancouver Island focused on helping businesses survive the season

Port McNeill based kayak tour company has benefitted from one-on-one support

Port McNeill man remains missing after boat found washed ashore in Johnstone Strait

Gary Ritchie was last seen leaving Port McNeill June 7 on a 35-foot-long wooden boat

VIDEO: Gwa’sala Nakwaxda’xw school staff get pied, dyed and shaved

Students hit reading target a week early

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network

Eight new centres to help deal with COVID-19 isolation

Canada-U.S. couple says 14-day quarantine makes border rules for families ‘illogical’

Despite exemption, travel restrictions still make international travel not possible for some couples

BC Ferries passengers must now bring masks, face coverings for longer trips

Children aged two and younger will be exempt

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after light crude spills in Abbotsford, B.C.

As much as 190,000 litres spilled from a pumping facility

Woman dies in crash on highway in Nanaimo

Two other people sustained minor injuries in accident at 7:10 p.m. Sunday

B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

It’s a first, deputy fire chief says

Three people found dead in Lower Mainland house fire: police

Homicide investigators release update

B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford

Trans Mountain pipeline remains shut following spill at Sumas Pump Station on Friday night,

Most Read