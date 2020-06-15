North Island First Nation youth commended by RCMP for his commitment to community

‘… our Elders are really proud of him’

Cst. Jordan Mullen, Port Hardy RCMP’s Indigenous Policing Services officer, was proud to hand over two awards to Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw’s Gavin Humchitt for his contributions to his community. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Two Port Hardy RCMP officers went to the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw (GNN) First Nation’s community on June 9 to hand out some awards to a very deserving young man.

Gavin Humchitt was shocked when he was given a certificate, a brand new axe with a special inscription, and a BC RCMP Indigenous Policing wool blanket.

Humchitt recently just turned 18 and is interested in becoming a police officer one day. He said he hadn’t been expecting any awards from the RCMP, but added that it “felt good” to receive them for chopping wood for Elders in the GNN community.

“We’ve noticed over the last few months how hard you’ve been working around the community, and the impact you’ve had here helping out with the Elders,” said Corp. Chris Voller as he and Cst. Jordan Mullen, Port Hardy’s Indigenous Policing Services officer, handed over the awards.

GNN Hereditary Leader Thomas Henderson also spoke kindly of Humchitt, stating he follows his teachings from the homeland and “he does it really well… our Elders are really proud of him.”

“You are a community leader,” stated Voller, “I hope these find you well, and I hope this [axe] handle is well worn the next time I see you… We are very proud of you.”

From left to right, Cst. Jordan Mullen, Gavin Humchitt, Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Hereditary Leader Thomas Henderson, and Acting Detachment Commander Corp. Chris Voller stop for a photo by the pile of wood Humchitt has been cutting for the Elders in his community. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Humchitt was awarded this axe with a special inscription from Corp. Chris Voller. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Hereditary Leader Thomas Henderson gave a speech praising Gavin Humchitt before the awards were given out. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)