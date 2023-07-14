The North Island Gazette is always looking for paper carriers. (Stock photo)

North Island Gazette paper routes suitable for anyone in the family

Routes in all areas of the North Island are in need of paper carriers

In these times of high costs of livings, all family members can contribute – even the kids.

The North Island Gazette is always looking for paper carriers.

Delivering our community newspaper once a week is an opportunity for children to get fresh air and exercise, work experience and earn some money. Kids can gain a sense of responsibility and pride knowing they’re delivering local news and information to their neighbours’ doorsteps.

“They come from all walks of life to bring the world to your doorstep. We thank our distributors and newspaper carriers for their service and dedication to our customers,” noted a statement from News Media Canada.

Most paper routes take about an hour once a week, and the North Island Gazette provides supplies and training. Payment depends on the number of papers on the route. Newspapers are delivered right to a carrier’s door and there is no need to insert flyers. Papers can be delivered before or after school on Wednesdays.

There are neighbourhoods in every part of the North Island that are in need of paper carriers, and with school not currently in session, now is the perfect time to grab a route and start earning money.

If anyone in the family is interested in being a paper carrier, fill the out the Newspaper Carrier Application Form at this link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfDIgOHlZ5WZcCLhZmyqPyzUHWArho3RlQ4ogee9nOhbu2khg/viewform

