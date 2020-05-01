North Island Gazette wins bronze for Newspaper Excellence

The Ma Murrays recognize achievements of 100+ member newspapers in British Columbia and the Yukon

The North Island Gazette won big at the Ma Murray Newspaper Awards on April 25, taking home bronze for Newspaper Excellence in Category B.

North Island Gazette Editor Tyson Whitney noted the awards have been around for almost a century, “and I can proudly say we’ve been a top three finalist for newspaper excellence three years in a row.”

The North Island Gazette won bronze back in 2017 and 2018, with Whitney also earning a second place award in the Spot News photo category in 2017.

The Gazette last won gold for Newspaper Excellence in 2014, primarily thanks to former editor J.R. Rardon.

