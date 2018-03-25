SANDY GRENIER PHOTO Team Charlton Highland Dancers that attended the Comox competition March 10.

North Island Highland Dancing Association’s 47th Annual dance competition

Mayumi Hinatsu won the aggregate for her category and the Jonathon Burns memorial trophy

Team Charlton Dancers travelled down island to Comox on March 10 to compete in the North Island Highland Dancing Association’s 47th Annual dance competition.

Team Charlton dancers results:

Beginner 11+

Mayumi Hinatsu placed first in the Fling, Sword, Reel, Lilt and Flora. Hinatsu won the aggregate for her category and the Jonathon Burns memorial trophy for highest points in the morning events.

Talia Child placed fourth in Flora, second in Sword, second in Reel, third in Lilt, and third in Flora.

Paige Greer placed fifth in Flora, third in Sword, and fifth in Lilt.

Novice Under 12

Paisley Barolet placed third in Flora, first in Sword, second in Reel, and second in Lilt.

Natalee Hunt placed third in Sword, fourth in Reel, fifth in Lilt, and fifth in Flora.

The results for the afternoon dancing (Intermediate and Premier) are as follows:

Kylie McDonald, Madison Grenier and Emily Walker of Team Charlton Highland Dancing received aggregate trophies in their respective categories.

Abigail McCorquodale of Port Hardy, now dancing in Nanaimo, also won the aggregate trophy for her age group, which is Premier Under 14, after placing first in the Seann Triubhas, Strathspey, Laddie, and Hornpipe.

– Gazette staff

 

SANDY GRENIER PHOTO Madison Grenier won the aggregate trophy for her age category.

SANDY GRENIER PHOTO Team Charlton Highland Dancers Emily Walker, Madison Grenier Kylie McDonald won aggregate trophies in their respective categories.

