North Island-Powell River Green Party AGM upcoming

MLA Sonia Furstenau will be the guest speaker

Last May, Vancouver Island delivered the BC Greens a historic win that tripled their seats in the B.C. Legislature – all hailing from Vancouver Island. Sonia Furstenau and Adam Olsen joined Andrew Weaver as elected Greens and for the first time in Canadian history, the results of the election left the Green Party holding the balance of power.

On Thursday night in Guelph, Ontario Mike Schreiner became Canada’s eighth sitting Green Party legislator. With Green provincial wins on the rise across Canada one has to wonder if this will translate into federal success and if in 2019 Elizabeth May will be joined by some fellow Greens in the Houe of Commons.

The federal Greens of North Island-Powell River think so, and they intend to bring that message to their members at their June 16 annual general meeting. Cowichan Valley MLA and BC Green Party deputy leader, Sonia Furstenau, will join the AGM as the guest of honour and speak to the success and impact of the BC Greens.

During this meeting, the electoral district association will elect the executive that will lay the groundwork for the 2019 campaign. All are welcome to attend the June 16 meeting, starting at 2:30 p.m. (to 4:30) at the Campbell River Community Centre (401 – 11th Avenue, Campbell River). Those who registered for membership in the Green Party of Canada before May 16 are eligible to vote to elect the riding associations executive members.

