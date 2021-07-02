Comox human rights lawyer Jessica Wegg is the new Green Party candidate for the North Island-Powell River riding. Photo supplied

Comox human rights lawyer Jessica Wegg is the new Green Party candidate for the North Island-Powell River riding. Photo supplied

North Island-Powell River Green Party candidate announced

Comox human rights lawyer selected by the board of directors

The North Island-Powell River Electoral District Association of the Green Party of Canada has selected Jessica Wegg as its candidate for the next federal election.

“Jessica Wegg is a Comox human rights lawyer and mother, who embodies what it means to be Green: authentic, open, and transparent,” reads a party statement. “She is deeply committed to her community, and passionate about building a healthy world as a worthy legacy for our children and grandchildren. Social justice, First Nations reconciliation, empowerment of women, climate justice, a sustainable economy for all, and environmental stewardship are central to the values Ms. Wegg holds dear.”

“Jessica’s track record of collaborative leadership and advocacy for human rights is truly inspiring,” said Mark de Bruijn, who ran for the Greens in North Island-Powell River in the 2019 election.

Wegg’s selection was the culmination of a four-month search for the ideal candidate. She successfully passed the Green Party’s candidate screening process, and on June 14 was declared the candidate by the board of directors.

“With her easy manner, intelligence, and strength, Jessica will be an exemplary MP for North Island-Powell River, bringing the Green values of respect, dignity, and transparency into Parliament on behalf of all constituents,” reads the statement.

Campbell RiverComox ValleyGreen Party

Previous story
Nations Skate Youth tours Island, stops in Homalco for skateboarding workshop

Just Posted

The site in front of Port Hardy Secondary School where the 40-foot totem pole will be raised. (PHSS photo)
PHSS postpones totem pole raising until the fall

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked June 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)
THE LATEST: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported

The sun over Woss on Monday. (Luke Rushton photo)
Resident says Woss unofficially broke Vancouver Island temperature record