VIDEO: North Island Secondary School grad 2020

North Island Secondary School celebrated its 2020 graduation ceremony on June 18. Congrats, grads!
Check out the Gazette’s photo gallery below
North Island Secondary School celebrated its 2020 graduation ceremony on June 18.
North Island Secondary School celebrated its 2020 graduation ceremony on June 18. Congrats, grads!
Check out the Gazette’s photo gallery below
North Island Secondary School celebrated its 2020 graduation ceremony on June 18.
“Items have been seized, evidence to support subsequent charges will likely be brought forth”
Emergent Holdings interested in developing mass land-based fish farming
New boats arrived for routes to Sointula-Alert Bay-Port McNeill and Texada Island-Powell River
‘We are definitely happy we have it, and we want to keep it maintained to level it’s currently at’
Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors
John Horgan NDP extending cabinet’s emergency powers
The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on June 21
With over 1850 boxes delivered, the ferry service continues to transport groceries from Port Hardy to Klemtu and Bella Bella
Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way
Group projects Canada’s national unemployment rate will peak at 13.7 per cent
B.C. recorded record-breaking number of fatal overdoses in May
Steady growth in legal cannabis sales through early 2020
This story contains graphic information and photos, viewer discretion is advised
“Items have been seized, evidence to support subsequent charges will likely be brought forth”
Where was our MLA Claire Trevena when we needed her?
Emergent Holdings interested in developing mass land-based fish farming
Korenberg liked a tweet comparing Black Lives Matter, anti-fascists to the “paramilitary wings” of Hitler, Mussolini
Police say they are not releasing the child’s name
Some say post-pandemic times are the perfect moment to improve on basics
Relatives say the man was suffering from a schizophrenic episode and had threatened to hurt himself