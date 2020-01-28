North Island Seniors Housing Foundation file photo

North Island Seniors Housing Foundation is progressing towards its goals

“The membership of the Foundation reflects the multicultural demographics of the North Island”

The North Island Seniors Housing Foundation (NISHF) is a local non-profit society with charitable status whose goal is to build a housing project which will provide affordable housing for seniors and persons with disabilities. The information in this article is intended to up-date the public on the Foundation’s progress to date and is consistent with its core commitment to transparency.

The membership of the Foundation reflects the multicultural demographics of the North Island and the elected directors are as follows: President, Gordon Patterson; Vice President, Benjamin Esau; Treasurer, Dan Foster; and Secretary, Donna Gault. Bud Masales and George Clarke are founding members of the building committee.

More information about NISHF can be found at: http://www.nishousingfoundation.com In addition, the North Island Mall has offered space for a NISHF presentation board to keep the public informed about progress on the project – coming soon!

NISHF is working hard and making excellent and exciting progress toward their goal;

• The foundation requested a parcel of municipal land as a suitable site for the building next to the North Island Mall and council unanimously approved the request for the land, issuing a memorandum of understanding for up to eight acres of District lands. Council is now working on the issue of a lease for the property and the necessary zoning adjustments.

• The foundation has retained a Victoria consulting firm to represent and assist NISHF in project development and has a working alliance with the CEO of the Port Alberni Shelter Society who recently completed a similar housing project.

• With assistance from the consultant, the foundation has acquired some seed funding from BC Housing to finance the preliminary geotechnical, architectural and environmental studies required to then submit a formal application for sufficient funds to proceed with construction. Pacificus Biological will conduct the environmental studies which could be completed this month and Port Hardy Bulldozing will assist with geotechnical work.

• NISHF has received outstanding commitments from private donors totalling $339,000 to date.

• NISHF has undertaken a survey and consultation process with several North Island stakeholders, service organizations and seniors and has also received federal and provincial parliamentary opinion that this project, when completed, will relieve constituent concerns over seniors’ housing.

• NISHF has received favourable Kwakiutl First Nation support and has asked for their input, participation in the Foundation and for permission to build on their traditional lands.

At this time NISHF is seeking input from the community about the project such as what kind of services and programmes you think would be appropriate. While the Ministry of Housing has standard requirements for the accommodation design, the building committee also welcomes design suggestions from interested parties.

The foundation is also seeking letters of support for the project from all facets of society.

The Foundation has received several expressions of rental interest already which validates and supports the need for a seniors’ residence on the North Island, however, more expressions of rental interest would further enhance the Foundation’s application for ministry funding. If you are considering residency for yourself at some time in the future, however distant, the Foundation would appreciate your written expression of residency interest. A rental interest form is available on the website or you may obtain a form by contacting one of directors.

Tax-deductible donations are also most welcome and may be made via the website or delivered to the Foundation, care/of Foster and Company, PO Box 698, Port Hardy, BC. V0N 2P0

– Submitted article

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ninth annual Victor’s Secret Fashion Show raises $11,690 for North Island cancer patients

Just Posted

North Island Seniors Housing Foundation is progressing towards its goals

“The membership of the Foundation reflects the multicultural demographics of the North Island”

VIDEO: North Island Bantam Eagles dominate round robin playoff games on home ice

“The guys knew this was a big game and we came ready to compete”

Ninth annual Victor’s Secret Fashion Show raises $11,690 for North Island cancer patients

“I am overwhelmed, that in tough times, you still pull through to help this event”

LETTER: Loaves and Fishes competing with Harvest Food Bank?

“Is this a political move by Food Banks BC to increase its profile”

VIDEO: North Island Bantam Eagles are ready for playoffs

The bantams will be playing their first two playoff games in Port McNeill this weekend.

VIDEO: As 106 reported dead from the coronavirus outbreak, countries look to evacuate citizens

Canada is warning its residents to not go to Hubei province at all

Earthquake on top of highway closure a wake up call for Island’s West Coast

“When someone says, ‘Be prepared for 72 hours,’ that means exactly that: be prepared.”

Pregnant B.C. woman stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

Woman is due to give birth in Wuhan, China unless she can get out

Taxi association asks B.C. Supreme Court to stop Uber, Lyft from operating

Petition alleges Passenger Transportation Board did not take taxis into account

Majority of Canadian boards had no female members in 2016 and 2017: StatCan

Statistics Canada says 18.1 per cent of director seats were held by women in 2017

Head-on collision on Vancouver Island results in dead dog, woman in hospital

RCMP say no one else injured in Coombs crash

Swapping grape varieties can help winemakers adapt to climate change: UBC study

Report says 56% of wine-grape-growing regions would be lost if global climate warms by 2 C

Alberta premier wants feds to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

Kenney: ‘Surely [reconciliation] means saying yes to economic development for First Nations people’

Filming for Resident Alien begins in Ladysmith

Aliens and excitement take over the streets of Ladysmith during new TV series

Most Read