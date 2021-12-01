North Island Shoebox donation deadline is approaching quickly

Connect with us on Facebook at The Campbell River Shoebox Project

Marina Hargrave is the lead in the North Island for The Campbell River Shoebox Project. (Submitted photo)

The gift card dropoff deadline of Wednesday, Dec. 8 is approaching quickly for The Campbell River Shoebox Project in Port Hardy/North Island.

You can make a difference for women in the community who are homeless or at risk of homelessness this holiday season!

Although donations are coming in, we still have quite a ways to go to meet our goal of 525 gift cards valuing $50 for vulnerable women in our community; 450 for Campbell River and 75 for Port Hardy/North Island.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of providing gift-filled Shoeboxes this year, gift cards will be provided to local women who are less fortunate. The gifts will look different this year but the goal remains the same as always: to help every woman in our community feel a sense of joy, belongingness and hope this season.

Here’s how you can help:

1. Donate online, or create a Virtual Shoebox for The Shoebox Project for Women at www.shoeboxproject.com and choose the Campbell River chapter. For Port Hardy/North Island, indicate in the Notes, OR

2. Text SHOEBOX to (647) 560-8832 and choose the Campbell River chapter. For Port Hardy/North Island, indicate in the Notes, OR

3. Drop off gift cards (up to $50 value) along with an inspirational message until Wednesday Dec. 8 in Port Hardy at North Island Crisis & Counselling Centre Society (Beverly Parnham Way).

For more information visit the Campbell River page on our website at www.shoeboxproject.com, or contact Alison at 250-203-9360 or at campbellriver@shoeboxproject.com.

In Port Hardy you can reach Marina Hargrave at 250-230-7598.

Connect with us on Facebook at The Campbell River Shoebox Project.

Thank you to the community for your generosity and support, helping to brighten the holidays for local women who are less fortunate!

fundraiserfundraising