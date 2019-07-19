Northern Vancouver Island regional science fair winners – 2019

Daniel Kornylo won one of the 12 provincial science fair awards.

SUBMITTED PHOTO North Island Secondary School student Brooklynn Watson (middle) cleaned up at the regional science fair.

The Northern Vancouver Island Regional Science Fair took place on April 11. There were over 100 experiments and the level of competition was quite high!

We had three students attend the Canada Wide Science Fair, which took place between May 13th to 17th . Brooklynn Watson from North Island Secondary School brought home a bronze medal and Daniel Kornylo from Gold River Secondary School received a gold medal!

On July 15, our region was informed that Daniel Kornylo won one of the 12 provincial science fair awards, the SFU Engineering Achievement Award. Great job across the board!

Grade 3/4 Experiment:

1st Place – Caleb Lansdowne –A J Elliot Elementary School – “Friction”

2nd Place – Eli Cowan A- J Elliot Elementary School – “Pulleys”

3rd Place –A melia Green – Sunset Elementary School – “Colour Blindness”

Grade 3/4 Innovation:

1st Place – Elliah Krawietz and Abgail Davidon – Eagle View Elementary School – “Flipping and

Dancing Robots”

Grade 3/4 Study:

1st Place –A lexandra Strain –A J Elliot Elementary School – “Microplastics

2nd Place – Daniel Pinch A- J Elliot Elementary School – “Maglev Trains” and Fisher Nicholson –

Fort Rupert Elementary School – “Grey Jays”

3rd Place – Natalie Crawford – Eagle View Elementary School – “Solar System” and Tessa Russell

– Sunset Elementary School – “Water Bears – Tardigrades – Moss Piglets”

Grade 5/6 Experiment:

1st Place – Sierra Watson –A J Elliot Elementary School – “Ocean Acidification”

2nd Place – Kaia MacKay- Sunset Elementary School – “Biodiversity” and Nathan Klatt – Eagle

View Elementary School – “Water Under a Microscope”

3rd Place –A nnie Davies– Eagle View Elementary School – “Finger Prints” and Laci

Zimmermann – Sunset Elementary School – “Pod vs Pancreas”

Grade 5/6 Innovation:

1st Place –A lyssa Josefsson – Fort Rupert Elementary School – “Salt Water Battery”

Grade 5/6 Study:

1st Place – Chelsie Russell – Sunset Elementary School – “Saving Lives One Bag at a Time” and

Owain Cadwaladr – AJ Elliot Elementary School – “Forensic Science: Dermatoglyphics”

2nd Place – Sydney Greer – Eagle View Elementary School – “Heart Attack”

3rd Place – Ava Meisler Malthouse – AJ Elliot Elementary School- “Introduction of DNA” and

Meadow Austin – Alert Bay Elementary School – “Topsoil”

Grade 7/8 Experiment:

1st Place – Preston Lightle – Gold River Secondary School -“Are They Worth It?”

2nd Place – Heather Kornylo – Gold River Secondary School – “The Conundrum of Off-Ice Training”

3rd Place – Genie Laroche – Gold River Secondary School – “Lucid Dreams” and Meika Akehurst – AJ Elliot Elementary School – “Science of Cheese”

Grade 7/8 Innovation:

1st Place – Lucca Stewart – Sea View Elementary School -“Coin Catcher Coffee Table?”

2nd Place – Connor McLaughlin – Fort Rupert Elementary School – “Smart Desk”

Grade 7/8 Study:

1st Place – Brooklynn Watson– North Island Secondary School – “CRISPR Cas9 and the Human Genome”

2nd Place – Olivia James – Alert Bay Elementary School – “Science of Baking”

3rd Place – Tim Oleson and Isaiah Therrien – Eagle View Elementary School- “Investigating Hurricanes”

Grade 9/10 Experiment:

1st Place – Cameron Stirling – Gold River Secondary School – “Testing the Test”

2nd Place – Olivia Stratton – Gold River Secondary School – “Miracle Fruit Tablets”

Grade 9/10 Innovation:

1st Place – Daniel Kornylo – Gold River Secondary School – “The Development of a Research Tool to Improve Snake Husbandry”

Grade 9/10 Study:

1st Place – Riley Last – Gold River Secondary School – “Tube-Y or Not Tube-Y:

Traditional vs Modern Insulin Pumps”

2nd Place – Aurora McLachlan Gold River Secondary School “Pre-Workout Supplements”

3rd Place – Anya Banas Gold River Secondary School “Solar Panels or Slower Panels”

Grade 11/12 Experiment:

1st Place – Hana Kim Gold River Secondary School “Meet Lumi”

2nd Place – Soojin Lee Gold River Secondary School “Pop a Balloon”

Special Awards:

Al Appleton Work Safe Award – $100 Prize Lillian McKinney and Jasmine Hanuse Alert Bay Elementary School

BC Agriculture in the Classroom – $65 Prize Koa McKormick AJ Eliot Elementary School

BC Game Developers Innovation Award (Grade 7/8)- $50 prize Evette Opperman Eagle View Elementary School

BC Game Developers Innovation Award (Grade 9/10)- $100 prize Daniel Kornylo Gold River Secondary School

BC Game Developers Innovation Award (Grade 11/12) – $150 prize Hana Kim Gold River Secondary School

BC Greenhouse Grpwers’ Association Award – $75 Prize Damien Peterson Fort Rupert

BC Hydro Power Pioneers Award – $100 prize Anya Banas Gold River Secondary School

BC Nature Award – $75 Prize Kaia Mckay Sunset Elementary School

BS Science Teachers’ Award – $100 Prize Preston Lightle Gold River Secondary School

Engineers and Geoscientists of BC Award – $50 Prize Daniel Kornylo Gold River Secondary

Women in Engineering and Geoscience Award – $50 Prize Hana Kim Gold River Secondary

Micheal Crooks Physics Prize – $75 Prize – Heather Kornylo – Gold River Secondary School

SCWIST Award – $100 Prize – Brooklynn Watson – North Island Secondary School

Erica Slack Memorial Award – Plaque Lacey Zimmerman Sunset Elementary School

Sylvia Gaudet Memorial Award – $100 Prize Fischer Nicholson Fort Rupert Elementary School

Bronwen Renehan Memorial Award – $100 Prize Heather Kornylo Gold River Secondary School and Sierra Watson AJ Elliot Elementary

Ted Rogers Innovation Award – $100 Prize Daniel Kornylo Gold River Secondary School and Meika Akehurst AJ Elliot Elementary Secondary School

NSERC Young Innovator Grant – Daniel Kornylo and Riley Last from Gold River Secondary School and Brooklynn Watson from North Island Secondary School Canada Wide Science Fair National Tickets: Daniel Kornylo, Riley Last, and Brooklynn Watson

– submitted article