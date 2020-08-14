Check out this incredible shot by Kevan Bodkin! (Bodkin’s Best Photography)

'One hell of a shot,' says local north Island photographer

It’s a whale of a story.

It's a whale of a story, says Kevan Bodkin.

Bodkin (Bodkin’s Best Photography) was out on a boat with a friend on Aug. 11 when they heard reports of a whale in distress. “Chatter on the radio led us to believe that it had come in contact with a rope or net and had become entangled,” he said, adding that they then went to the location “to stand guard and ensure no one hit it while motoring through the channel.”

When they arrived on the scene they saw that the whale was floating near the surface and taking the occasional breath, but otherwise remaining still.

“It stayed like this for approximately 20 minutes before it finally gave one last gasp and dove,” noted Bodkin. “Thankfully it appeared the reports had been mistaken as we saw no foreign material on the whale, but we did get a hell of a shot!”

Most Read