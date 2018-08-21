TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS Another successful OrcaFest was held in Port McNeill last weekend!

OrcaFest 2018 – A whale of a good time!

The festival featured events, great food, and booths full of merchandise.

Port McNeill’s annual festival, OrcaFest, returned for another funfilled year of exciting events, food, and booths! Check out The Gazette’s photo gallery below!

 

