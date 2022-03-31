Orcafest will be returning to the North Island this summer

The last official Orcafest was held in 2019, pre-covid. (North Island Gazette file photo)

With the return of FiLoMi Days in Port Hardy officially being announced, many people were left wondering about Port McNeill’s Orcafest.

Well, it turns out the annual summer festival is indeed “a go.”

Committee member Sequoia Coe wrote on the group’s Facebook page that there will be an Orcafest this summer, “it will just be a scaled down version this year. The parade will be going back to our much smaller pre-covid route, we will have vendors, and a scaled back version of kids activities. No inflatables this time around, sorry kids!”

The date for Orcafest is always the third weekend in August, with Coe noting this year they will be keeping it simple by running it only on one day, which will be Saturday, Aug. 20.

“We are a smaller active committee this year, so extra hands day of would be wonderful,” added Coe. “If you are willing to help out on the 20th, please feel free to contact one of our committee members.”

