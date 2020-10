Email photos to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.

Anthony Bucci was out on the water in Blackfish Sound Sept. 25 when he spotted some Pacific white-sided dolphins jumping and feeding as they chased a large herring ball.

Photos of the Day