After recently moving to Port McNeill, Anthony Bucci snapped this incredible photo of a black bear cub waving at him on June 30. Do you have a photo you want featured in the North Island Gazette? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.
Photo of the Week: Black bear cub waves hello
