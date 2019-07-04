ANTHONY BUCCI PHOTO After recently moving to Port McNeill, Anthony Bucci snapped this incredible photo of a black bear cub waving at him on June 30. Do you have a photo you want featured in the North Island Gazette? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

Photo of the Week: Black bear cub waves hello

After recently moving to Port McNeill, Anthony Bucci snapped this incredible photo of a black bear cub waving at him on June 30.

