PHOTOS: Kwakiutl First Nation hosts gathering at Gukwdzi to honour Red Dress Day

The Kwakiutl First Nation hosted a gathering at their Gukwdzi in Fort Rupert on Red Dress Day, May 5, to remember, educate, and raise awareness for all the women, girls, men, boys, and two-spirited that have gone missing. See the full story and photos on page nine. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)The Kwakiutl First Nation hosted a gathering at their Gukwdzi in Fort Rupert on Red Dress Day, May 5, to remember, educate, and raise awareness for all the women, girls, men, boys, and two-spirited that have gone missing. See the full story and photos on page nine. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Tyson Whitney PhotographyTyson Whitney Photography
Tyson Whitney Photography
Tyson Whitney Photography
Tyson Whitney Photography

May 5 marked Red Dress Day. A day where hearts hang heavy as red dresses drape with honour, and pride throughout numerous communities across the nation to remember and raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, and Girls (MMIWG) who were taken too soon, and lost to the hands of violence.

The Kwakiutl First Nation in Fort Rupert hosted a gathering at their Gukwdzi (Big House) to remember, educate, and raise awareness for all the women, girls, men, boys, and two-spirited that have gone missing. With over 200 people coming out to show their support, most of whom were wearing red, the event opened around 1:30 p.m. with introductory speeches and then cultural songs and dances.

Everyone that came out for the gathering was invited to stay for food, performances, and closing remarks and prayers.

Red Dress Day, also known as the Red Dress Campaign, sparked from the REDress Project which was first conceived on May 5, 2010 in Winnipeg, Manitoba through the inspired work of Métis artist Jamie Black. When Black was told by one of her Indigenous friends that red is the only colour spirits can see, and that is actually a callback for spirits to be among us again, a red dress became the catalyst for her display at the University of Winnipeg. It featured many hung empty to honour and symbolize all Indigenous women and girls lost to violence.

The annually recognized Red Dress Day draws attention to more than 1,000 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Canada.

The country continues to take steps towards truth and reconciliation. It was earlier this week on May 2, that the House of Commons adopted a motion to declare ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people a national emergency.


chadd.cawson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityIndigenousMMIWG

Previous story
Shuswap-based Llama Sanctuary makes second move in one month

Just Posted

The Kwakiutl First Nation hosted a gathering at their Gukwdzi in Fort Rupert on Red Dress Day, May 5, to remember, educate, and raise awareness for all the women, girls, men, boys, and two-spirited that have gone missing. See the full story and photos on page nine. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
PHOTOS: Kwakiutl First Nation hosts gathering at Gukwdzi to honour Red Dress Day

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
Minister issues statement applauding the Broughton Aquaculture Transition Initiative

Jessica Wegg (left) is the Federal Green Party’s candidate for the North Island-Powell River riding. Green Party leader Elizabeth May (right) announced Wegg’s candidacy at the Green Party AGM in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Elizabeth May announces North Island-Powell River candidate in Campbell River

Britain’s King Charles inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation of King Charles at a special event in Ottawa on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP
QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

Pop-up banner image