PHOTOS: Port Hardy’s highland dancers learn new steps

Highland dancers from Port Hardy are competing in a virtual dance challenge, in lieu of live competitions.

The Hebridean Challenge is an international event specifically designed for the COVID-19 era.

Top dancers and teachers from participating nations – Canada, U.S., Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the U.K. – re-choreographed traditional dances into unique country performances.

Dancers from each country film themselves performing. The country with the most dancer uploads wins. The challenge goes from July 25 to 31.

Port Hardy highland dance teacher Teresa Engel has two classes who have entered. The older class performed Canada’s new version of the sword dance, and the younger group will perform the fling this weekend.

“It’s going to be fun to see what each country has done. It’s a fun thing to keep the dancers engaged. But I just wish this COVID-19 would end,” Engel said.

