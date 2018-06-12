TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Port Hardy Secondary School’s Class of 2018.

PHSS Celebrates Class of 2018

Watch a slideshow of the PHSS Graduation Ceremony

The Port Hardy Secondary School 2018 Convocation Ceremony was held on Saturday, June 9, with the walking ceremony held later in the evening.

Watch a slideshow of the special day for these hard-working students. Congrats to PHSS’s Class of 2018!

