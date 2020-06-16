Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Drivers are advised to leave the width of a car between themselves and horses using public roads. (B.C. transportation ministry)

With the pandemic summer officially starting June 20, the B.C. transportation ministry is reminding drivers to provide extra space for horses and others using rural roads.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, people travelling on foot, bikes and horseback are advised to use appropriate physical distancing when passing others,” the ministry advises in a bulletin.

“Horses and their riders are recognized road users in the Motor Vehicle Act. However, drivers may not be expecting these travellers or be aware that loud noises (like horns) or passing vehicles can startle horses.”

The province has “share the road” signs similar to those to help protect cyclists and pedestrians in urban areas. For those looking for extra precautions on routes used by horses, the Horse Council of B.C. has additional signs and safety gear for riders for sale on its website. A pair of ministry-approved “Horses Live Here” and “Slow Down for Horses” signs is available for $24.95, and reflective vests for riders advising “Pass Slow and Wide, Please” is the same price.

The ministry recommends riders use reflective vests and high-visibility leg bands for horses to improve safety.

Drivers approaching horses should slow down before getting too close, give the horse and rider the width of one car, brake and accelerate gently, turn music down and if a horse appears agitated, wait for the rider to get it under control before passing.

