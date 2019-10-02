DEBRA LYNN PHOTO Dorothy Pepper and Irene Stewart with Frigon Book Club.

Port Alice Business Fair has a quiet but informative night

There were 15 exhibits and 14 attendees at the business fair this year.

The Village of Port Alice held its Club Registration Night and Local Business Fair on Sept. 10 in the gym of the community centre. The fair promotes businesses, organizations and activities in the community. There were 16 exhibits and 14 attendees.

Port Alice Community Centre table promoted its wide array of activities, including a Walking Club, Tai Chi, Mahjong, Pickleball, Bridge and Mature Adults Club, Girls Club, Boys Club, Open Gym, and Yoga.

Trish McConnell did some extra promotion for pickleball, a sport that combines aspects of tennis, badminton and ping pong, and is a great activity for all ages, including kids and seniors.

For questions call Trish at 250-209-7907, or the Port Alice Community Centre at 250-284-3912.

ACE Courier was handing out business cards and water bottles. They have been an active presence in Port Alice for 25 years with Tuesday being their delivery day for Port Alice.

Rebecca Spafford, coach for the female minor hockey team the Tri-Port Peewee Wild, represented North Island hockey. The organization is looking for boys and girls of all ages to join in the Tri-Port hockey program. Spafford also mentioned that there are funding options available for families.

The Frigon Book Club has been active for the last four years, having their meetings on alternate Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. in the Port Alice library. They read the same book and discuss it, with some lively discussions ensuing when some like the book and others don’t.

Faerlyn Bush had an attractive and colourful display of some yard projects that she has done around town through her company, Lady Faer Designs. She also included some images of the Port Alice Community Garden, of which she is president.

Bonnie Danyk, CAO/CFO for the Village of Port Alice, introduced Glen Johnson, the emergency coordinator for Port Alice. Johnson’s job entails that he attends courses, meetings and comes to Port Alice about twice a month. If a tsunami or earthquake hits, he says “he will be there before.”

The Port Alice Legion #180 was distributing cards to members and looking for new ones. Audrey Clark Surtees boasted that they now have new windows, and that they just received a grant for a new rug and flooring.

The Port Alice Health Forum chatted with visitors about recent developments in the local health scene. Their mission is to educate the public on health-related issues, as well as provide help to people with debilitating diseases, illnesses and conditions.

They also manage the “Medical Wish Cupboard” of health supplies that can be loaned out to residents.

Mary Murphy introduced her genealogy services. She says if she could start her life over, she would probably like to be a detective.

Instead, she is helping people investigate family histories.

Conservation Officer Brad Adams mingled with the crowd, making himself available to answer questions about wildlife safety.

He informed visitors that, if anyone is having problems with wildlife, they should call conservation.

They can monitor the situation and solve problems, so an animal doesn’t have to be euthanized. The Harm Reduction Outreach Team presented information about their program introduced in 2017.

They meet people in their community to provide safer consumption supplies, naloxone distribution, supervised substance testing, safer sex supplies, confidential STI testing and treatment, immunization, positive wellness support and health and social system navigation.

Anyone who is need of their services can contact the Mental Health Office at 250-902-6055 or Cheryl Veil at 250-230-0144.

The Port Alice Volunteer Fire Department and the BC Emergency Health Services displayed literature and some of their equipment, letting people know that they are always on the lookout for new recruits.

Also represented at the fair was Ashley Boese for Girl Guides of Canada and promotional material for Cops for Cancer seeking volunteers and donations.

– Debra Lynn article

 

DEBRA LYNN PHOTO Faerlyn Bush with Lady Faer Designs and the Port Alice Community Garden.

DEBRA LYNN PHOTO Maria Farrell with the BC Emergency Health Services.

