Port Alice Community Garden donates locally grown food to Harvest Food Bank

Some of the potatoes and kale donated to the Harvest Food Bank. (Jon Liland photo)

The Port Alice Community Garden is giving back to the North Island communities by donating food its grown to the Harvest Food Bank.

Garden Director Jon Liland noted they were able to harvest 20-30 lbs of potatoes, five lbs of kale, six cucumbers and a bunch of garlic, all of which was donated to the food bank on Monday, Aug. 30.

They started around April-May of this year, using old tires that were donated and repurposed them to help grow the potatoes in the garden.

“We’re always looking for volunteers and donations so that we can continue to develop and expand,” says Garden President Faerlyn Bush. “Our intention is to grow as much food as possible.”

Bush added a thank you to everyone “who has volunteered their time or made donations to the garden over the last several years. It wouldn’t be what it is without the volunteers and the donations we’ve received.”

If you want to volunteer at the community garden or make a donation, go to www.pacg.ca for more information.

