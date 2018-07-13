Port Alice Community Market open for business

The community market has been a draw to members of the community, as well as to tourists.

The Port Alice Community Market launched its third season on June 23 in the Larry Pepper Room at the Port Alice Community Centre. Organized by Rose Klein-Beekman and Polly Steele, the market started at the Legion in conjunction with the Calm Waters Café in 2016, but soon had so many vendors that they had to move to the larger space.

The market has been a draw to members of the community, as well as to tourists who drop in at the information centre.

Among the vendors, Polly Steele sold liquor infused jams and jellies with names like Kiwi Daiguiri, Naughty Nectarine and Apricot Amaretto. The recipes are her own creations. She started from a basic recipe, then, after a period of experimentation and reworking, she refined it into several recipes with a little more punch that your average jam or jelly.

Joseph Rethmeier makes decorative displays out of a cut away section of a burl with added figurines and tiny trees—mini-scenes with a distinct North Island character.

Doug Bradshaw, of Port Alice Photography, sold canvas prints of his vivid and tranquil images of Port Alice and Port Hardy. At the same table, his wife, Narda Bradshaw, marketed crocheted socks, throws, scarves, dishcloths, and blankets. She even crocheted “water balloons” out of Bernat blanket yarn. Shaped like a balloon, you soak them in water and then throw them at your friends. They make a splash that is almost like a real water balloon. They can then be saved, washed, dried and used again and again.

Joanne Cameron and her son Colby sold home made dog biscuits, including some that are gluten free, as well as some for diabetic dogs. She says they have all been tested on her dogs and they love them!

Tammy Lee, a.k.a. “Steampunk Tammy,” sells jewellery that is a meld of the Victorian/steam era and the punk craze. Her work is a combination of dainty elements, gears and leather. Tammy moved here in October from Summerland and said emphatically, “I’m not moving away!” She says she loves the North Island for its “prehistoric vibe.”

In the middle of this summery market stood an incongruous figure of the grim reaper. Caitlyn Inglis had a sign-up table for a Halloween craft class to make the grim reaper out of fabric and paper mache. She plans to have classes for each of the seasons, including Christmas and Easter, in the Science Lab of the Sevac Centre.

Rose Klein-Beekman was selling some very colourful cupcakes with names like Pina Colada, Black Forest Cake, Orange Cardamom and Strawberry Margarita. She even had a special “Frigon Road” cupcake with a long winding swirl of yellow on top to represent the Port Alice Road. During the event, the cupcakes were rapidly leaving the table.

The first market of the season, there were seven tables—a number that is expected to grow as the season goes on. In other years, they have had as many as 14, with the average, so far, being around 10. Some vendors that will be coming later in the season include a woodworker, a quilter, and the Port Alice Community Garden selling surplus organic produce.

The market will be open every second Sunday from July 8th to the first week in September, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. For the latest market news and highlights you can check out the Port Alice Community Market on Facebook.

– Debra Lynn article

DEBRA LYNN PHOTO Strawberry Margarita and Orange Cardamom cupcakes on sale.