Port Alice youth get opportunity to learn more about the RCMP

Sea View Elementary school students were given a tour of the Port Alice RCMP Detachment.

Port Alice youth were given the opportunity to learn all about the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

On March 5, the Kindergarten/Grade 1 students of Sea View Elementary school were given a tour of the Port Alice RCMP Detachment, says Cst. Rebekah Draht via press release.

The students were met by Draht and Cpl.Chris Voller and were provided an extensive tour of the local detachment.

“The students also learned about police radios and were able to try them out in a group exercise,” noted Draht. “The visit finished with a tour of a marked and unmarked police vehicle where the children learned how to use the sirens and lights and took turns pretending to go to police calls.”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter