From left to right, Port Alice Constable Rebekah Draht, Rosalee McDougall, and Corporal Chris Voller stand in front of the Fort Rupert Bighouse while celebrating McDougall’s birthday. (RCMP photo)

Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP help celebrate 10-year-old North Islander’s birthday

Rosalee McDougall was unable to have a regular party due to social distancing rules.

A very special birthday party was held on April 13 for a 10-year-old North Islander.

Rosalee McDougall was unable to have a regular birthday party due to social distancing rules, but she had previously spoke of becoming a police officer and her birthday wish was for RCMP members to attend her party.

Not only did Port Hardy RCMP members Corporal Chris Voller and Constable Rebekah Draht attend the party, but the aspiring officer was also made an honorary Constable of the Port Hardy RCMP by Port Hardy Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Wesley Olsen and Officer in charge of Indigenous Policing Services for E Division Inspector Dee Stewart.

“The newest member of the Port Hardy team was given a forge cap, challenge coins, business cards, a notebook, and a certificate to celebrate her new position,” stated Draht via news release.

Multiple Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP members also joined in for a social distancing parade to honor McDougall, which was held at Carrot Park in Port Hardy on April 12.

“The youngster had also asked if the RCMP could be part of the parade,” added Draht. “In response, a five car police parade helped celebrate the special day by driving by with lights, sirens, and multiple horn blasts. Members even volunteered to come in on their day off to help make the parade more spectacular.”

Draht noted the Port Hardy RCMP would like to thank their newest member for allowing them to be part of her special weekend.

'Strong correlation' between pandemic and 40-50 per cent drop in pollutants on Island

Nitrous Oxide, particulate matter 2.5, ozone have decreased significantly, says Environment Canada

