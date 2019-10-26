SUBMITTED PHOTO Tim Alfred with the award-winning ‘Blue Moon mask’.

Port Hardy artist Tim Alfred wins People’s Choice Award

“It’s very exciting to see this work be recognized”

Port Hardy based artist Tim Alfred has won a prestigious prize at the third biennial Salt Spring National Art Prize (SSNAP).

Alfred was awarded a People’s Choice Award, and was one of 52 finalists from across Canada taking part in the SSNAP exhibition and eligible to win one of ten prizes. His piece, ‘Blue Moon mask’, is a four foot round carving with 40 inlaid abalone and cedar bark.

For Alfred, winning the People’s Choice Award provided an opportunity to share his work on the national stage. “I was carving and carving and then I heard the news report about the rare blue moon that was coming, so I made the Blue Moon mask,” he said, adding he decided to enter the SSNAP competition “and I was honoured to be short-listed and invited to participate.”

His backstory as a young Chief and becoming an established artist are both reflected in the work. “I feel like a gift has been bestowed upon me and it’s a blessing to take this piece to a larger audience and also acknowledge the carvers who taught me, including my mentor, Stanley Clifford Hunt; it’s very exciting to see this work be recognized.”

SSNAP is a biennial national art competition, established in 2015, that recognizes works that have significant impact, depth of meaning, work that pushes boundaries and creates a conversation, bringing context to cultural issues both local and global.

The Salt Spring National Art Prize (SSNAP) is one of the largest visual arts competitions in the country. The intent of SSNAP is to encourage artists whose practice demonstrates originality, quality, integrity and creativity, resulting in significant work with visual impact and depth of meaning. In this third year, SSNAP offers $39,000 in awards as chosen by an independent jury from across Canada. This exciting endeavour is an initiative of the Salt Spring Arts Council (SSAC), which represents the Arts for Salt Spring Island, one of Canada’s premiere arts communities.

For more information about SSNAP, please visit: saltspringartprize.ca

– North Island Gazette staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hildering gives presentation on humpback whales in Port Alice

Just Posted

Port Hardy artist Tim Alfred wins People’s Choice Award

“It’s very exciting to see this work be recognized”

Arterran signs lease with Neucel Specialty Cellulose

Arterran is submitting the required documents for the final stages of a federal grant application.

Emaciated grizzlies photographed off Knight Inlet

“I had posted the images because I had read the news about the worst salmon runs”

Port McNeill council tackles invasive knotweed

In Port McNeill, 7 sites were identified and treated with a controlled application of glyphosates.

Final flight for the old Scarlet Ibis

“I am leaving the Ibis in very good hands. Please come and meet Kevin and see for yourselves.”

Man arrested after BC Ferries worker assaulted on board vessel in Tsawwassen

The company has ‘a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees,” says BC Ferries vice president

Salmon Arm resident’s trail cam captures wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992

‘Whistleblower’ not granted standing at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Meanwhile, comissioner Austin Cullen granted status to James Lightbody, president of the B.C. Lottery Corp.

Capitals complete big comeback, beat Canucks 6-5 in shootout

Vancouver held 5-1 lead late in second period

B.C. government considering options in ICBC medical expert case: Horgan

Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

Most Read