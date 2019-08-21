SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Hardy casting call

This is a paid gig $400 per person for the day.

Model Call-Out:

We are looking for an outgoing, local couple between 45-60 years old to appear in a professional video being produced for Port Hardy Tourism, in partnership with Destination BC. You will be filmed enjoying some of our great visitor experiences including easy walking trails, museums, shops, and food and drink around Port Hardy. You must be available all day on Tuesday, September 17th and comfortable in front of the camera.

This is a paid gig $400 per person for the day.

Please send your ‘couple’ photo and a short description of who you are to manager@porthardychamber.com.

All entries will be sent to the film crew, and you will be contacted by the video director if you are selected for this shoot.

Thank you in advance for your submissions.

– submitted article

Previous story
Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Just Posted

Forest fire 1.5 km from Sara Lake listed as out of control

While the fire is classified as out of control, they expect it to be under control imminently.

62.5 pounder caught off north of Port Hardy

“It was a team effort to land this 62.5 lb fish”

20th annual OrcaFest takes over Port McNeill

Check out the North Island Gazette’s OrcaFest photo gallery!

Oh Yeah takes a bite out of Woodchuckers at OrcaFest slo-pitch tournament in Port McNeill

Oh Yeah defeated the Woodchuckers 21-10 after seven innings.

Gate House Theatre reopens, kicks off OrcaFest in style

It was an evening of laughter and good times and the perfect launch to the festival weekend.

VIDEO: Could we BE any more excited? ‘Friends’ fans go crazy for merch

Movie theatres will show select episodes to mark the NBC series’ 25th anniversary

Vancouver Island RCMP hunt for man after pair of indecent exposure incidents

Elderly Qualicum Beach woman grabbed by man who had been masturbating in the woods

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Pile of wood mulch ‘spontaneously combusts’ at Vancouver Island industrial site

Business owner thanks fire department for quick response

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

B.C. cricket players get interrupted by racist remark

Community has had protocols in place for years to respond to prejudice

Groovy B.C. wedding a throwback to Woodstock ‘69

Couple hosts themed wedding 50 years after legendary festival

Nearly 50% of Canadians experience ‘post-vacation blues’: poll

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

Most Read