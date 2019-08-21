Port Hardy casting call

This is a paid gig $400 per person for the day.

Model Call-Out:

We are looking for an outgoing, local couple between 45-60 years old to appear in a professional video being produced for Port Hardy Tourism, in partnership with Destination BC. You will be filmed enjoying some of our great visitor experiences including easy walking trails, museums, shops, and food and drink around Port Hardy. You must be available all day on Tuesday, September 17th and comfortable in front of the camera.

This is a paid gig $400 per person for the day.

Please send your ‘couple’ photo and a short description of who you are to manager@porthardychamber.com.

All entries will be sent to the film crew, and you will be contacted by the video director if you are selected for this shoot.

Thank you in advance for your submissions.

– submitted article