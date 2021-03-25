Port Hardy celebrates Bear Smart Week with some fun activities

The district will post the winning photos on its new Bear Smart Port Hardy Facebook Page.

Councillors Janet Dorward and Treena Smith accepted the Bear Smart Community designation from MLA Claire Trevena and Conservation Officer Ben York. (Zoë Ducklow photo)

The District of Port Hardy is celebrating Bear Smart Week with a few exciting activities.

From March 21 through to March 28, find the yellow Bear Smart posters where the clues take you and record the number from each poster at each location.

Take a picture of one of your favourite locations and upload it HERE to complete the scavenger hunt.

If you want to submit your scavenger hunt entry in paper form, drop it off at the District of Port Hardy’s municipal hall by March 31.

On April 1, all fully completed scavenger hunt entries will be placed in a random draw for a chance to win one of four Bear Smart packs which includes a Bear Smart plush bear, bear smart sling bag and other goodies.

The district will post the photos submitted by the winners on its new Bear Smart Port Hardy Facebook Page.

Please note, by submitting a photo you are agreeing that the District of Port Hardy may post it on the District’s social media platform and may use it in future print and web based literature to announce the contest winners.

There will also be a street banner contest, kids activities, a bruin trivia contest, kids colouring contests, and a what’s wrong picture contest you can find online HERE.

Return completed colouring pages and trivia pages by March 31 with a name and number so the district can contact you after entering them into the prize draw for a chance to win one of its Bear Smart Prize Packs.

The District of Port Hardy was officially certified as a Bear Smart community on July 2, 2020 with a visit from former MLA Claire Trevena that acknowledged the community’s efforts to live safely alongside bears.

The Bear Smart program required Port Hardy to do a hazard assessment, write a conflict management plan, implement continuing education, bear proof the waste management program, and implement bylaws.

Port Hardy is the ninth community to earn the Bear Smart designation, and second on Vancouver Island.

