Port Hardy celebrated Pride Day on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre. Pride Day featured honoured guests giving speeches, a spectacular drag show, food catered by Sporty’s, kids activities, and a drum, dance and march afterwards.

In the evening, FISH TACO: A Seaside Drag performance was held at the Quarterdeck Pub.

– Gazette staff