Port Hardy chamber celebrates 50th anniversary with speeches and a barbecue fundraiser

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre executive director Elizabeth Aman-Hume opened the 50th anniversary barbecue with a welcoming speech. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette) Port Hardy’s top cop Staff Sgt. Andrew Phillips talked about policing efforts to help keep businesses in the downtown area safe. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

It was a fantastic afternoon for a fundraiser barbecue that honoured an important milestone in the District of Port Hardy’s history.

The Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 50th anniversary on Wednesday, Aug. 31 with speeches from the executive director, visitor centre employees, the RCMP, and various community outreach organizations.

Executive Director Elizabeth Aman-Hume said the chamber board met earlier in the year and decided that for the 5oth anniversary they really wanted to say thank you to their members, and in doing so, “we wanted to invite everybody to gather for some food and have some fun by giving away some prizes.”

She stressed that without business memberships, “we wouldn’t be having our 50th anniversary.”

Aman-Hume has been the executive director for six years now, and she added that she was really proud of how the chamber was able to get out information over the last few years regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was also so impressed with our business community and how resilient and brave everyone was, because it was a terrible time for a lot of people, and I feel like we’ve come out of that with cause to celebrate, and I feel like the chamber really played an important role in helping our business community keep going.”

Aman-Hume sees another 50 years in the future for the chamber, before adding she’d still like to see more growth in general.

“We’re here to help the business community, and we want to support you,” she said.

Two upcoming events for the chamber are the all candidates forum for the municipal election and the annual business excellence awards.

