Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce welcomes new faces

The Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce has welcomed three new board members. The new board members include Stephen Hall from Marine Harvest, Anna Burgess from Cove Adventure Tours, and Alex Higgins from Wolven I.T. Services. The new board members were sworn in by Port Hardy Mayor Hank Bood at their last board meeting in May.

Meet the new members:

Stephen Hall has been with Marine Harvest Canada for 6 and a half years, firstly as a maintenance manager and for the last four years as the processing director, responsible for three processing plants in addition to harvesting and logistics. Prior to joining MHC, Stephen worked for Ledcor as a general foreman in the oil sands of Alberta and prior to that in maintenance of pulp, paper and sawmills. In his spare time, he coaches within the Campbell River Youth Soccer Association and the Upper Island Riptide Programs.

Anna Burgess is the co-owner and manager of Cove Adventure Tours. She grew up in Port Hardy and has a BA in Applied Communications from Royal Roads University and a Certificate in Horticulture from Orange Coast College. She also manages The Book Nook and Drift at Cafe Guido. In her free time, you can find her spending time with her horses and working in her garden.

Alex Higgins is a Port Hardy native and the owner and operator of Wolven I.T. Services which services residents, businesses, and industries of the North Island in Information Technology.

Higgens is a certified engineering technologist which means his seal and designation is recognized internationally as a trained professional in the Electrical and Electronics industry. He currently serves the Port Hardy community as a member/volunteer of the Hardy Bay Seniors, Hospital Auxiliary, Rotary Club, The Hub, St. Columba Church, and is a member of the Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce.