Port Hardy council approves Terry Fox Run to be held at Carrot Park this September

To register personally or as a team, go to www.terryfox.org

Terry Fox ran an average of 42 km a day for 143 days during the Marathon of Hope. (terryfox.org)

Port Hardy council agreed to allow the annual Terry Fox Run to use Carrot Park again this year.

Run organizer Janet Dorward (who is also a councillor for the District of Port Hardy) wrote in to council, stating she is “pleased to advise that the Terry Fox Run is planned for Port Hardy again this year! The event will be on Sunday, September 19, 2021 and will have both a 1km and a 5km route option available.”

Dorward noted participants can also join in virtually from anywhere and there will be a Virtual Run Show which will feature breakfast tips from a celebrity chef, a musical performance, a warm-up routine, and “heartfelt messages of thanks from the Fox family and Canadian celebrities.”

She added that prior to the event, “we will acknowledge the status of regional and local public health guidelines, and ensure the event meets requirements set forth in municipal COVID plans for events, even cancelling the in-person event if necessary.”

Council approved the use of Carrot Park, as well as the district’s roads and sidewalks, from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Sept. 19, for the run.

To register personally or as a team, go to www.terryfox.org.

The Terry Fox Run is an event that embodies national values and patriotic spirit. It’s fun (and easy!) to make a positive contribution.

The Terry Fox Run welcomes participants of all ages and abilities who are determined in the fight against cancer. There is no cost to register, though a donation to the Terry Fox Foundation is encouraged.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Terry FoxTerry Fox Run