Port Hardy fashion show at Cafe Guido raises funds for Cops for Cancer

A fashion show fundraiser at Cafe Guido in Port Hardy raised $480 on Thursday night, and that was just from ticket sales.

The fashion show, which was organized by Linda Ash, saw three local retail businesses (Cove Apparel, Drift, and North of 49) band together to show off their merchandise and help raise money for Cops for Cancer, a program launched in partnership between first responders across the country and the Canadian Cancer Society, which helps support children and families affected by childhood cancer.

“We wanted to bring together local retailers to showcase what Port Hardy has to offer and provide a fun night for our customers,” said Cove Apparel’s Anna Burgess, who noted that above all else, the event was put on to raise money for a great cause.