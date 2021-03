The water was directed towards the lawn in order to protect the building from any potential damage.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue was busy practicing at the Avalon Adventist Christian Academy on March 25, flowing lots of water from hose lines and on top of Ladder 17 to simulate an attack on a big building fire.

