Port Hardy Fire Rescue gets back to hands-on training. (Adam Harding photo)

Port Hardy Fire Rescue hosts hands-on training

In total, 22 firefighters took part in the training weekend.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) hasn’t had the opportunity to do much hands-on training lately due to COVID-19, but thanks to restrictions being loosened, the team finally got back together June 20-21, along with a few other firefighters from the North Island.

“Port Hardy Fire was happy to get back to a bit of normalcy and host some hands-on training, complete with masks and lots of sanitizer,” said PHFR Information Officer Adam Harding. “On June 20-21, we were pleased to host Prepare4/Rescue from Vancouver including owner Nathan Pocock and two of his instructors. Nathan hauled a loaded trailer to the North Island complete with three door props, through the lock props, a full complement of halligans, axes, and hooks, and enough respectful entry tools to break into a bank vault.”

According to Harding, day one of the training focused on “conventional irons / basic forcible entry with one and two firefighters, while day two introduced low visibility and restricted environments to challenge students even more, and also introduced and built upon the concepts of respectful entry and ‘through the lock.’”

In total, 22 firefighters took part in the training weekend from North Island fire departments and mutual aid departments including Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Hyde Creek, Sointula, and Alert Bay.

“A big thank-you to our firefighters for giving up the Father’s Day weekend to train, and also to Nathan and his crew for making the trek to the North Island,” added Harding.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
96-year-old woman scales B.C. butte with help of family, friends

Just Posted

Langford teens reunited with family after rescue near Chemainus

Friends spent night in missing truck, spotted by RCMP helicopter

UPDATE: More details released on search for missing Vancouver Island hiker

Searchers scouring Strathcona Park near Gold River for experienced 65-year-old on 40-kilometre trek

Port Hardy Fire Rescue hosts hands-on training

In total, 22 firefighters took part in the training weekend.

Vancouver Island North’s tourism bursting back to life

The North Island was buzzing the first weekend of July after Phase 3 allowed in-province travel

North Island Elementary students published in short story collection

Five Fort Rupert Elementary students are now bonafide authors

B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

There are 166 active cases in B.C., 16 people in hospital

B.C. homeowners plead for action on condo insurance crisis

Strata property fees growing bigger than mortgage payments

Indigenous man behind complaint of BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy has died

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argued that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Restaurant to be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness

BC Housing buys popular Campbell River eatery for $985,000 to serve as bridge housing

Urge travellers to follow COVID-19 rules in a ‘gentle way’: B.C.’s top doctor

Cases surging in the U.S. have B.C. officials hoping the border stays shut all summer

96-year-old woman scales B.C. butte with help of family, friends

‘I did as I was told and I enjoyed every minute of it’

Parallel crises: How COVID-19 exacerbated B.C.’s drug overdose emergency

Part 1: Officials say isolation, toxic drug supply, CERB, contributing to crisis

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

Most Read