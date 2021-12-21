Port Hardy Fire Rescue members honoured for years of service to District of Port Hardy

Collectively, the three firefighters have over 65 years of service to the community

Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas and Fire Chief Brent Borg honoured three members of Port Hardy Fire Rescue, Lionel Gunson, Kerry Walsh, and John Tidbury, for their collective 65 years of volunteer service to the department and the District of Port Hardy. (Heather Nelson-Smith photo)

Three members of Port Hardy Fire Rescue were recognized for their long-time volunteer service to the fire department and the District of Port Hardy.

Senior Firefighter Lionel Gunson, Senior Firefighter John Tidbury, and Captain Kerry Walsh, have all collectively put in over 65 years of volunteer service to the community.

Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas and Fire Chief Brent Borg had the honour of presenting Tidbury and Walsh with the Governor General of Canada’s Fire Services Exemplary Services Medal for their 20 years of service, as well as Gunson with the Province of British Columbia’s Long Service Medal for his 25 years of service.

“It’s a wonderful lifetime achievement,” said Gunson, when asked to comment.

He noted the reason behind him joining the fire department in the first place was “to help support the community” and that he was thankful for the award. “It was really nice to be recognized,” he said.

Tidbury noted he was proud of the award and that he was happy to have served the district for all these years. “I feel honoured the province and the district recognized my service… the fire department is a fantastic group of individuals who put their lives on the line for the community.”

Walsh stated his 20 years of service have been “awesome — it’s a great group of guys and girls to be around, and I’ve had some great chiefs over the years.”

He added he appreciates receiving the medal and is hoping to put in another 10 to 20 years for the fire department.

