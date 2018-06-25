Port Hardy Fire Rescue prepares for 50th anniversary celebrations

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) is gearing up for their 50th anniversary celebration, which will see former firefighters from across the province return to Port Hardy to partake in a full weekend of festivities.

It will be a weekend of nostalgia for the past and excitement for the future as former and present PHFR members will have the opportunity to reconnect and reminisce over 50 years of history and celebrate together at the prestigious Firefighter’s Ball.

“We have a full weekend-long event planned for all current and former firefighters as well as their significant others and families,” said PHFR Lieutenant Adam Harding, adding, “This is four-day event to bring everyone back to Port Hardy. I have heard from a lot of people from out of town that haven’t been here in 20 years who are really looking forward to coming.”

The weekend kicks off June 29 with an evening meet-and-greet for past and present firefighters and their families at Fire Hall No.1.

The next day firefighters and their families will have the opportunity to tour the old Island Copper Mine thanks to BHP who are bringing up a tour bus and providing special tours through the mine.

“A lot of our former firefighters are former employees of the mine, working in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, so they are really looking forward to seeing the mine,” said Harding.

The Firefighters Ball, one of the biggest events of the weekend, will take place Saturday night, June 30.

The ball will begin with cocktail hour at 5 p.m., and then a welcoming presentation from the G’wasala’Nakwaxda’xw First Nation, Mayor Hank Bood, and North-Island Powell River MP Rachel Blaney at 6 p.m. before a delicious dinner is provided by Tazikers Restaraunt.

The ball will feature a routine by Yuk Yuk’s comedian James Ball out of Victoria, followed by the Crash Palace Cowboys who will take the stage to provide the rest of the evening’s entertainment. Harding said they expect a full house as they have already sold 250 tickets for the ball.

While the focal point of the 50th anniversary celebration is the Firefighter’s Ball, Harding said the celebrations are really about the weekend as a whole.

In addition to the meet and greet, mine tours, and Firefighters’ Ball on Friday and Saturday, firefighters and their families will be participating in Canada Day celebrations at Carrot Park on Sunday, then enjoying a family beach social and barbecue at Storey’s Beach on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m looking forward to meeting all of the old-timers,” said Harding. “I really enjoy the historical aspect of things and I think it’s going to be really interesting to hear some of the stories and talk to people that were around 40 or 50 years ago.”

The weekend’s events were made possible by the hard work of the PHFR Planning Committee, which consists of Harding, Fire Chief Brent Borg, Deputy Chief Gavin Texmo, Firefighter Carmen Jeune, Senior Firefighter Lionel Gunson, Lynea Borg, and Lisa Harrison.

“I want to shout out to our organizing committee for all of this,” said Harding, who noted “It has been hours and hours of organizing and time spent putting this together. It’s coming to the final couple of days now so big thanks to everyone we have been working with us to put on this one.”