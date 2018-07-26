Port Hardy Fire Rescue raises $1,700, thanks to Marine Harvest

“We’re already looking forward to next year! Thank you and happy Filomi Days!”

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) is celebrating, and with good reason.

PHFR, along with Marine Harvest Canada, ended up raising $1,700 at it’s annual FILOMI Days salmon barbecue in Port Hardy.

PHFR posted the announcement on its Facebook page, stating, “Thanks to Marine Harvest Canada and your support, we raised close to $1,700 for the Port Hardy Volunteer Firefighters Association!”

The announcement noted this was the fifth year PHFR has been putting on a barbecue with Marine Harvest at Filomi Days, and “it’s one of the largest fundraisers of the year for our firefighters’ membership association. We’re already looking forward to next year! Thank you and happy Filomi Days!”

– with files from Port Hardy Fire Rescue Facebook page