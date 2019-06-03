KIMBERLEY KUFAAS PHOTOGRAPHY Firefighter David Grainger received a special silver life saving award from Port Hardy Fire Chief Brent Borg at the Gazette’s Local Hero Awards banquet on May 22.

Port Hardy firefighter honoured for saving a man’s life

“That was when I ascertained the man inside the car was choking on something”

Port Hardy firefighter David Grainger is the definition of a true hero.

While driving down island Grainger made an emergency stop at Robert’s Lake, located just outside of Campbell River, due to the sight of a woman frantically screaming for help on the side of the road.

After pulling over next to her car, he noticed there was a man inside slumped over the steering wheel and his face was blue.

The woman, who was a tourist and did not know how to speak English, was grabbing at her throat “and that was when I ascertained the man inside the car was choking on something,” said Grainger. “I turned him slightly to open his mouth but couldn’t see anything inside, so I grabbed him and pulled him out of the van and leaned him against the side to help brace him as he was not standing on his own power.”

Grainger grabbed the man and gave him the Heimlich maneuver for approximately 10 to 15 seconds, after which the man started to cough.

“He ended up spitting up what looked to be food, so I stopped the Heimlich maneuver and helped him sit down on the ground,” Grainger added.

That was when Grainger said he noticed the colour coming back to the man’s face and he could hear him breathing properly again.

After effectively saving the man’s life, the woman managed to track Grainger down thanks to him being a member of Port Hardy Fire Rescue and she sent off an email to Fire Chief Brent Borg, thanking Grainger for intervening and saving her husband’s life.

Borg and the rest of the fire department were so amazed by Grainger’s quick actions, they knew they had to do something special for him.

And do something special they did, as Borg presented Grainger with a very special medal, the silver life saving award, during the 2019 Local Hero Awards.

“I was quite amazed and overwhelmed by the feat of what he’d done,” said Borg during his speech before he presented Grainger with the award at the banquet that was held at the Port Hardy Fire Hall on May 22. “I think it was incredibly honourable of him… he saved that man’s life and we’re very proud to have him with us as a firefighter.”

Grainger noted it felt “amazing” to receive the award. “To hear the chief, my parents, oldest daughter, firefighters and friends all say they were proud of me was very humbling.”

He added that while his adrenaline was “through the roof” during the entire ordeal, “I would do it again in a second. I love being a firefighter and helping that man go home to his wife and family made me incredibly happy and proud.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Port Hardy Pride Day on hold as society looks at new date for festivities

Just Posted

Arterran is taking first steps to initiating pellet plant in Port Alice

Arterran intends to use cellulose, the waste wood left behind from logging projects, as raw material

Port Hardy Pride Day on hold as society looks at new date for festivities

“We’re doing everything we can to make this accessible to as many people as possible.”

Providence Place asks for tax debt forgiveness from District of Port Hardy

Providence Place Inn is asking for $60,310.00 to be forgiven by the District of Port Hardy.

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School receives $20,000 literacy fund grant

This local school will now have the means to revitalize its library.

PHOTOS: Totem pole comes down in Victoria’s Thunderbird Park

A Totem that’s been in place for 65 years is being repatriated at the end of its life

VIDEO: Warriors beat Raptors 109-104, even NBA Finals at 1-1

Sluggish third quarter too much for Toronto to overcome

Quality, not quantity is key in teens’ sleep habits: B.C. study

UBC researchers say teens who have trouble falling or staying asleep have poorer health outcomes

Calgary man dies saving girl, 10, at B.C. lake

Jon Palmiere lost his life saving a 10-year-old girl

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

Amazon vies for a larger share of viewers with ‘channels’ service akin to cable in Canada

Amazon says it’s finalizing plans to make Prime Video Channels available in Canada for the first time

All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says

The report contains more than 200 recommendations to multiple levels of government

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model

Sleeping driver hits bus, motorcycle near Victoria

Traffic down to one lane while crews clear scene

Snooping through your partner’s phone? It might not end as badly as you think: study

More than half of relationships survived the incident, a UBC study suggests

Most Read