Port Hardy gets funding to help families pay for minor hockey

Jumpstart has now disbursed funding to more than 1,200 organizations across Canada

From left to right, Kwakiutl Hereditary Chief David Knox, Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas, and Kwakiutl Chief Councillor Ross Hunt Jr. in front of the District of Port Hardy’s new recreation marquee. (District of Port Hardy photo)

The District of Port Hardy has been awarded a Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund Grant.

In February, Canadian Tire Corporation announced an additional $12 million commitment to Jumpstart’s Sport Relief Fund to help sport and recreation organizations build back sport and play in Canada.

Jumpstart conducted a State of Sport study via Ipsos which revealed the pandemic has not only impacted current access to sport and play but has real long-term effects as well. The District of Port Hardy and the communities it serves have experienced the impact of the pandemic first-hand.

In 2021, Jumpstart has now disbursed funding to more than 1,200 organizations across Canada through Jumpstart’s Sport Relief Fund.

“We are beyond grateful to receive this news and know the positive impact it will have on sport and recreation organizations, and ultimately, on kids across the country,” said Port Hardy’s director of recreation Tanya Kaul via news release. “With Jumpstart’s support, we will be able to remove financial barriers for families of all status when registering their children in our Beginner Hockey programs starting this fall.”

Kaul added that children will be able to use the district’s hockey gear lending program and participate at “a nominal fee, thereby making hockey accessible to all children. This program is available for children from age 5 – 15 years of age and is inclusive to our diverse community and demographics. The goal is to provide children a chance to try a new sport without the financial burden on families to purchase new equipment.”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor HockeyLocal Sports