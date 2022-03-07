Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas awards Anika Tarata with the 2022 Small Craft Harbours Regional Distinction Award. (video screenshot)

Port Hardy harbour manager wins 2022 regional distinction award

Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas was on hand to present Anika Tarata with the award

In recognition of her extraordinary dedication to the sucess of the harbour authority program in B.C., Port Hardy’s harbour manager Anika Tarata was awarded with the 2022 Small Craft Harbours Regional Distinction Award at council’s Feb. 22 meeting.

Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas was on hand to present her with the award and a beautiful bouquet of flowers, but before he did so, he gave a speech about why Tarata was deserving of the award.

“Anika we’re just so proud of you for this accomplishment,” said Dugas, who then read to her a letter from council. “The district thanks Anika for her outstanding dedication to the Port Hardy harbour authority and the small craft harbours program. Anika’s commitment to providing safe, secure and accessible harbour facilities has been a great benefit to all operations of the Port Hardy harbour.”

Dugas added the district wishes Tarata continued success in her role as harbour master.

Tarata said she was grateful for the award. “I am very appreciative of everyone who nominated me.”

