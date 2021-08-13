The Port Hardy Library. (© 2016 HA Photography)

Port Hardy Library is now offering expanded hours and new programs

The Port Hardy branch is extending its operating hours by 40 percent

The Port Hardy branch of Vancouver Island Regional Library is excited to share the news that beginning Aug. 10, the library is offering expanded hours and more brand-new programs for families and adults.

In total, the Port Hardy branch is extending its operating hours by 40 percent, allowing customers to enjoy more time and more access to programs in their local branch.

Expanded hours beginning Aug. 10 will be:

• Tuesday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Wednesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

• Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

• Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

With the exciting news of expanded hours, the Port Hardy library will be offering a Storytime every Tuesday through Saturday at 10 a.m. and an adult program every Wednesday.

For more information about what’s happening at the Port Hardy library, visit http://virl.bc.ca/calendar.

