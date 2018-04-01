Port Hardy Lion’s Club Easter Egg Hunt 2018

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The Port Hardy Lion’s Club held its annual Easter egg hunt at Stink Creek Park in Port Hardy on April 1.

A little snow and rain didn’t stop the Port Hardy Lion’s Club from holding its annual Easter egg hunt at Stink Creek Park in Port Hardy on April 1!

