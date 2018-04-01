Port Hardy Lion’s Club Easter Egg Hunt 2018

A little snow and rain didn’t stop the Port Hardy Lion’s Club from holding its annual Easter egg hunt at Stink Creek Park in Port Hardy on April 1!
Check out some photos from the event below:
The Port Hardy Lion’s Club once again held an Easter egg hunt on April 1 at Stink Creek Park.
A little snow and rain didn’t stop the Port Hardy Lion’s Club from holding its annual Easter egg hunt at Stink Creek Park in Port Hardy on April 1!
Check out some photos from the event below:
Webster was a recipieant of the 2018 Indspire Awards
“How many people walked into this room tonight and knew we had 915 people living in poverty?”
Cormorant Island Hospital Auxiliary raised the funds over a period of 2 years
Student and job seekers introduced to educational opportunities throughout the region
Professional Tattoo artist Patrick Berube has set up shop on Market Street
In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
Only about 10 per cent of the spacecraft will likely survive
Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile announce 5G launch dates, while Bell, Telus and Rogers stay quiet
Researchers use a small MRI to test possible treatments for cancer, strokes and multiple sclerosis
The Port Hardy Lion’s Club once again held an Easter egg hunt on April 1 at Stink Creek Park.
Some ferry riders get a break, B.C. Hydro rates rise 3%
NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000
Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message
The Port Hardy Lion’s Club once again held an Easter egg hunt on April 1 at Stink Creek Park.