(B.C. RCMP photo) Local mounties went out gifting teddy bears in two apartments often frequented by Port Hardy RCMP.

Port Hardy Mounties hand out teddy bears to children and families

“The surprise visit was well received by the residents,” B.C. RCMP stated in a release.

Port Hardy families and children were in for a Christmas surprise.

Port Hardy mounties were spreading the holiday spirit as they went to two apartments gifting teddy bears to children, according to a Dec. 7 B.C. RCMP news release.

Constables Jason Tymofichuk, Stacy MacDonald, and Tomy Vezina took the initiative go out to the multi-family complexes to spread a little Christmas cheer.

The release also mentioned that these apartment complexes are often frequented by Port Hardy RCMP. Police officers received 395 calls for services between the two apartments, stated the release, “accounting for approximately 10 (per cent) of all calls in the year, in addition to a plethora of pro-active attendances to the locations.”

The release continued, having stated that “this time members were not coming with lumps of coal for those on the naughty list.” Port Hardy local mounties went door to door, handing out 80 teddy bears to the children in approximately 140 residences.

“Although police officers had been there previously for sometimes not very happy reasons, on this day common ground was met to allow for the kids to receive the benefit of having their choice of teddy bears,” the release also stated.

The apartment residents reacted to the surprise visit, having taken photographs of the initiative and posted it on social media. “The surprise visit was well received,” the release noted.

Staff Sgt. Wesley Olsen said that “initiatives like this undertaken by our members here are never surprising, though always appreciated. It was a great way for these members to enhance the RCMP’s relationship with a vulnerable sector of our population, show their compassion and make the children smile.”

