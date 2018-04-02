HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Museum Curator Jane Hutton holds up some of the work gear she has already collected for the upcoming exhibit.

Port Hardy museum is in need of old work clothes

Upcoming exhibit to display North Island work wear

The Port Hardy Museum and Archives needs old work clothes for an upcoming exhibit showcasing workwear from throughout the community.

When museum curator Jane Hutton first came to Port Hardy she stood next to a man in the bank line-up who was wearing a hair net, shorts, apron, and gumboots.

“I was thinking, well, where does he work? And of course he worked at one of the fish plants, which I wasn’t accustomed to seeing,” she said, adding the memory inspired her to start creating a temporary exhibit of working clothes for people in all kinds of jobs. “I’m thinking people from out of town or across the country would be really interested and intrigued.”

She added Port Hardy is a tourist destination, “but it’s still a working town and I think people appreciate that and I see clothing as an extension of that.”

Hutton noted she had a few pieces collected so far, including an apron and some old Standfield work shirts, but needs more work-wear before she has enough for a full exhibit which she plans to display next winter.

“I’m hoping that people have stuff they don’t necessarily need to wear to work but if they have spares or old ones they can loan it to us for awhile,” said Hutton, adding that while she is looking for items from the logging industry like boots, pants, Standfield, and hard hats, she is also looking for work wear from other occupations and uniforms.

“Anything that has the workers name embroidered on the sleeve or a logo of the outfit that is really good too,” explained Hutton, adding “All kinds of clothing whatever a person has worn to work even if it’s not a uniform and or you can’t tell by looking at it what job they are doing.”

Another thing Hutton stated was she does not want people to clean up the clothes when they bring them in. “I want it to be very authentic, well-worn, grimy is just fine.”

To donate old work clothes to the Port Hardy Museum, please drop off (unwashed) items to curator Jane Hutton during the museums open hours of Wednesday to Saturday between 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Previous story
April Hot Spots!

Just Posted

‘Namgis to proceed with judicial review amid restocking of Swanson Island Fish Farm

‘Namgis willl not appeal injunction rulling to proceed with restocking

New rules for asking questions at Port McNeill council meetings

“Mayor Furney never had to do anything like this — I’m wondering what the reasoning is for it”

Alert Bay’s Gloria Cranmer Webster receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Webster was a recipieant of the 2018 Indspire Awards

Poverty in Port Hardy: residents partipate in province-wide consultation

“How many people walked into this room tonight and knew we had 915 people living in poverty?”

Alert Bay receives brand new ultrasound machine

Cormorant Island Hospital Auxiliary raised the funds over a period of 2 years

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

April Hot Spots!

Find out what’s going on in the North Island (April 4 - 11).

Tri-Port Midget Wild capture ‘Ice Classic’ in Richmond

“All their hard work came together and it amounted to gold medals.”

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

B.C., Ottawa sign $4.1-billion transportation and infrastructure deal

More than half the money will fund transportation throughout the province

Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

Fraser Valley man horrified after viewing house for rent

The battle to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes

Medical marijuana users set lobbying push on federal cannabis tax proposal

Up to 30 people possibly exposed to a used needle at Toronto health fair

According to a doctor needles were not consistently changed between clients

Most Read

  • April Hot Spots!

    Find out what’s going on in the North Island (April 4 - 11).

  • Port Hardy museum is in need of old work clothes

    Upcoming exhibit to display North Island work wear