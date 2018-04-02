Port Hardy museum is in need of old work clothes

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Museum Curator Jane Hutton holds up some of the work gear she has already collected for the upcoming exhibit.

The Port Hardy Museum and Archives needs old work clothes for an upcoming exhibit showcasing workwear from throughout the community.

When museum curator Jane Hutton first came to Port Hardy she stood next to a man in the bank line-up who was wearing a hair net, shorts, apron, and gumboots.

“I was thinking, well, where does he work? And of course he worked at one of the fish plants, which I wasn’t accustomed to seeing,” she said, adding the memory inspired her to start creating a temporary exhibit of working clothes for people in all kinds of jobs. “I’m thinking people from out of town or across the country would be really interested and intrigued.”

She added Port Hardy is a tourist destination, “but it’s still a working town and I think people appreciate that and I see clothing as an extension of that.”

Hutton noted she had a few pieces collected so far, including an apron and some old Standfield work shirts, but needs more work-wear before she has enough for a full exhibit which she plans to display next winter.

“I’m hoping that people have stuff they don’t necessarily need to wear to work but if they have spares or old ones they can loan it to us for awhile,” said Hutton, adding that while she is looking for items from the logging industry like boots, pants, Standfield, and hard hats, she is also looking for work wear from other occupations and uniforms.

“Anything that has the workers name embroidered on the sleeve or a logo of the outfit that is really good too,” explained Hutton, adding “All kinds of clothing whatever a person has worn to work even if it’s not a uniform and or you can’t tell by looking at it what job they are doing.”

Another thing Hutton stated was she does not want people to clean up the clothes when they bring them in. “I want it to be very authentic, well-worn, grimy is just fine.”

To donate old work clothes to the Port Hardy Museum, please drop off (unwashed) items to curator Jane Hutton during the museums open hours of Wednesday to Saturday between 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.